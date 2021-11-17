Matt LeBlanc has a special place in all our hearts thanks to his stint as Joey Tribbiani in the much-loved sitcom Friends. While we all have our favourite Joey moments, there is no doubt that the time he went commando and wore all Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) clothes is one of them. But did you know this iconic scene was a loss-maker for a big brand?

In a past conversation, nearly two decades ago, LeBlanc got candid about many things, including his favourite Friends episode, his dislocated shoulder and how it affected Coca-Cola and had them spending a lot of money. Wondering what’s the connection? Well, read on to know it all.

During a 2012 interaction with glamour.com, Matt LeBlanc shared which was his favourite Friends episode. Revealing his fav one to be the finale, the actor who played Joey Tribbiani on the show said, “The last one because of the sentimental value. That was a rough week. That was really tough knowing that that was coming to an end. The greatest gig ever. That was really rough.”

When the interviewer revealed his favourite episodes were the ones where Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani wore all of Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) clothes and went commando and the episode where he tried to play a 19-year-old who kept saying, ‘Sup!’, Matt shared an interesting piece of trivia. The three-time Primetime Emmy Awards nominee said, “The commando episode was the week I dislocated my shoulder, and I had to go to the hospital. They wrote that in I remember, as Joey jumping on the bed.”

He continued, “Yeah, but get this… the audience was full of Diet Coke contest winners flown in from all over the country, and I did two scenes, popped my shoulder, and they had to cancel it. So they all got flown home and then flown back for another week. So it cost Coca-Cola a lot more than they anticipated. What are you going to do?”

Check out the Friends’ scene being spoken about by Matt LeBlanc here:

Well, sometimes mishaps happen but there’s no doubt all the winners were happy to visit the sets twice.

