Ross Geller had many titles during Friends’ 10-season run — paleontologist, hopeless romantic, leather pants enthusiast. But perhaps the most infamous? The guy with three divorces. His tragicomic love life was one of the show’s longest-running gags, spawning mockery from every member of the group. But when you take a closer look at Ross’s marriages, there’s actually a story of growth, heartbreak, and three very different women who all brought out different sides of him.

So, which ex-wife actually ranks best? Time to rank them based on impact, compatibility, and, of course, how much chaos they added to Ross’s life.

3. Emily Waltham – The One With The Wedding Disaster

Ross met Emily during one of Rachel’s classic mishaps, accidentally setting them up when trying to impress another guy. From there, it was a whirlwind. Ross fell fast and proposed even quicker. By the time fans could blink, the group was packing for a London wedding. And then came the moment. “I, Ross, take thee… Rachel.”

It was one of the biggest jaw-dropping moments in sitcom history. Emily, played by Helen Baxendale, did try to forgive Ross. But things spiraled. She saw him with Rachel at the airport, freaked out, and gave Ross an ultimatum, no more Rachel in his life. He couldn’t do it, so she left. They divorced.

While many fans disliked Emily, it wasn’t all black and white. She genuinely loved Ross and even planned to move across the Atlantic for him. But her possessiveness, post-wedding trauma, and demand to exile Rachel made things messy. Emily was intense, dramatic, and short-lived. But she left a lasting mark, proving how not-over Rachel Ross really was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends_insta_foreverr)

2. Carol Willick – The One Who Knew Herself

Carol was Ross’s first wife and changed his entire life before the series began. By Friends’ pilot, their marriage was already over. Carol had come out as a lesbian and moved in with her partner, Susan. Oh, and surprise—she was pregnant with Ross’s baby. Enter Ben, joint custody, and one of television’s most surprisingly healthy post-divorce dynamics.

Despite the awkward triangle with Susan, Ross and Carol had a respectful, co-parenting rhythm. Carol, played by Anita Barone (briefly) and then Jane Sibbett, brought maturity and level-headedness to Ross’s otherwise chaotic love life. She also had zero patience for his neuroses, which made their scenes delightfully sharp.

Looking back, Carol might’ve been the only woman in Friends who truly understood Ross from day one. Their romantic relationship may have been doomed, but their friendship endured. She was honest, pragmatic, and refreshingly chill about parenting with her ex-husband and his gang of eccentric twenty-somethings. Carol was a reminder that sometimes, a relationship ends for the right reasons and it doesn’t have to be ugly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

1. Rachel Green – The One Who Was Meant To Be

Of course. It had to be Rachel. Ross and Rachel were Friends’ golden couple. And yes, they were technically married. Remember that drunken Vegas wedding that Ross tried (and failed) to annul secretly? It happened. It counted. So Rachel lands on this ex-wife list, even if it felt more like a footnote in their epic saga.

Their relationship was messy and passionate—on a break and off a break. They clashed over work, jealousy, and pretty much everything. But they also made each other better. Ross challenged Rachel to think beyond herself. Rachel grounded Ross when he spiraled into overthinking. They shared history, chemistry, and eventually, a daughter.

In the Friends finale, Rachel chose Ross and got off the plane. Though the show never confirmed it, Joey later hinted that all the gang had settled down. Fans took that as a quiet confirmation: Ross and Rachel ended up together for real this time. Rachel may not have had the smoothest run as a wife, but she was the love of Ross’s life. No ultimatum, no hidden feelings, no rebound chaos, just the real thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Our Take On Ross’ Relationship

Ross Geller wasn’t the world’s greatest husband. He rushed into relationships, avoided difficult conversations, and panicked during major life moments. But his three marriages told a bigger story of a man searching for connection, often clumsily, but always earnestly. Emily brought fireworks and control. Carol brought stability and friendship. Rachel brought chaos, vulnerability, and, ultimately, love.

So, who ranks on top? It’s Rachel. It was always Rachel. Ross may have had three divorces, but only one ex-wife truly had his heart. And by the end of Friends, fans finally saw that even the most complicated love stories can circle back to where they began.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Could Stranger Things Ever Top Its First Season? Here’s Why Fans Might Be Disappointed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News