For more than three decades, Friends has held its title as one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time but it requires no special mention that even the most iconic shows aren’t immune to a few blunders along the way.

The NBC classic, which debuted in 1994, entertained audiences for ten successful seasons, ultimately making its cast members some of the highest-paid actors in television history. By the time seasons nine and ten rolled around, each of the six stars was reportedly raking in a staggering $1 million per episode, which is a testament to the show’s lasting impact.

Friends: Pop Culture Gold But Not Without Flaws

Some moments from ‘Friends’ are forever etched in pop culture. From Joey’s signature “How you doin’?” to Chandler and Monica’s surprising romance, and of course, the legendary “Pivot!” scene, the show delivered countless unforgettable moments.

However, for all its charm and comedic brilliance, ‘Friends’ has not been without its flaws. Over the years, viewers have pointed out inconsistencies like the unrealistic size of Monica and Rachel’s apartment given their modest incomes, or the mystery of Phoebe’s supposedly nonexistent roommate.

The Ross Geller Plot Hole That Stands Out

However, one plot hole, in particular, has been raising eyebrows online. And no, it’s not Ross miraculously maintaining the age of 29 across multiple seasons or the sudden disappearance of his son, Ben. This one is all about Ross’s first time or rather, the conflicting stories about it.

In season one, episode 23, Ross makes a heartfelt revelation while waiting in the hospital as Carol, his ex-wife, is about to give birth to their child.

“My first time with Carol was my first time,” Ross said, making their relationship all the more significant, except for the fact, as fans later discovered, it wasn’t exactly true.

Fast forward to season seven, episode four and in a chaotic exchange of embarrassing confessions, Ross, Monica, and Chandler expose each other’s past misfortunes. Monica’s late ability to read a clock, Chandler’s bizarre Vanilla Ice lookalike contest victory, and Ross’s most shocking secret, being his intimate encounter with the cleaning lady from his college dorm.

While the scene is undeniably hilarious, it directly contradicts Ross’s earlier claim about Carol being his first.

One fan wrote, “Well i’ll be damned. Never noticed that,” in the comments of the clip, which was posted to YouTube. Another pointed out, “Well judging his reaction he seemed to have forgotten it, so not much of a plothole.”

A third agreed, “I mean he did forget he did it” A fourth posted, “He didn’t forget or lie, he literally just SLEPT with the old lady, which is a very college-Ross thing to do.”

