The makers of the much talked about film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have dropped a new trailer featuring all the villains from its universe.

Advertisement

The trailer starts from where the previous installment ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019 film.

Advertisement

Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous ‘Spider-Man’ franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’.

Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from ‘Spider-Man 2’, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from ‘Spider-Man 3′, Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, reports variety.com.

The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of ‘Spider-Man’ has led expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well.

However, the trailer confirmed that Doc Ock does not consider Holland to be Peter Parker, Maguire and Garfield were nowhere to be seen.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 17.

Must Read: Paul Rudd’s Wife Thinks Not Her Hubby But Keanu Reeves Is More Deserving Of ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ Title, See How The Ant-Man Actor Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube