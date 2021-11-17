Taylor Swift’s version of her album Red dropped like a bomb and brought out mixed emotions from the fans. Now that the singer’s short film ‘All Too Well’ is making its debut, the fans are gearing up for it. However, there is one person who is not too thrilled about this, and it is Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend.

Even though Swift hasn’t confirmed or denied this, fans speculate that the lyrics of her song “All Too Well” are about the Spider-Man: Far from Home star. Now, there has been some insider gossip on how Jake really feels about the short film.

Taylor Swift’s song’s lyrics read, “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age” and, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die.” Now, a source has told Life & Style, “Jake is mortified that Taylor has targeted him in ‘All Too Well,’” a source told Life & Style while talking about Jake Gyllenhaal’s reaction to the song.

“He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama, so having their three-month fling dragged up in the song and hearing people gossip about it is a hard pill for him to swallow,” the source added. While as per another report a source said that Jake Gyllenhaal “has no interest” in Taylor Swift’s new song “All Too Well” and that “he doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that.”

Meanwhile, Taylor partied with her ex Joe Jonas after her Red (Taylor’s Version) SNL gig. They were joined by Sophie Turner, Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and actress Sadie Sink.

While talking about Jake Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s song, the source also added the actor is not looking to be “questioned about someone he briefly dated 11 years ago.” “He thought she was over it, but it seems like anyone who has dated Taylor can’t escape from their past,” the source adds.

