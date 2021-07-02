When we talk about short-lived romance couples, there’s one couple that you just can’t miss out on. Any guesses? Well, it’s none other than Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas. The couple reportedly broke up over a twenty-five seconds call. That’s brutal! Read to know the scoop below.

Taylor made this revelation on Ellen DeGeneres’ show back in 2008.

Talking about her breakup with Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift told Ellen, “We haven’t talked since [the breakup], actually. So it’s like, yeah, but you know what? Someday I’m going to find someone really, really great who’s right for me and…”

Exaggerating about it, Swift said, “Oh, it’s okay. It’s all right. I’m cool. You know what? It’s like when I find that person, that is right for me and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Well, it’s been more than a decade since this happened. Joe Jonas is happily married to Sophie Turner and has a daughter named Willa. Taylor Swift on the other hand is dating Joe Alwyn and are really serious about each other.

Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2019 as well and when the host asked her, what’s the most rebellious thing she did as a teen, the singer responded by saying, “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.”

Later Joe spoke about Taylor’s regret with ITV Lorraine Show’s Dan Wootton and said, “It did feel nice. It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift’s revelation of Joe Jonas breaking up with her over a call? Tell us in the comments below.

