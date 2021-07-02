Hollywood star Charlize Theron has confirmed that she and co-stars Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are “definitely” returning for another instalment of “The Old Guard”.

Theron confirmed to Variety that the script is already done and that they plan to start shooting the action flick early next year, reports etonline.com.

The first film of “The Old Guard” series, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, followed Charlize Theron’s character Andy and a covert team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret.

“The Old Guard” was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron and filmmaker Niki Caro have joined hands for a film on gender equality. Theron will produce the film, while Caro will direct.

The film will focus on four female athlete’s fighting for equality in big wave surfing. It will revolve around the lives of Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly and their journey to make a place for themselves in the sport which is predominantly male-dominated, according to contactmusic.com.

