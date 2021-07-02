Chris Evans’ Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe is loved by his fictional peers and real-world audiences alike for his loyalty and unwavering sincerity. However, there is one other thing that fans love is Captain America’s butt.

Advertisement

There is plenty of memes related to Steve Roger’s butt spread all over the internet. In fact, Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, also features a running joke Captain America’s butt. It seems the joke was in reference to the fans’ love of Steve Rogers’ derrière.

However, now a fan page of Chris Evans shared a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. While his pictures and videos are sure to crack you up, a pic particularly stands out. In the pic, a cake in the shape of Captain America’s butt is placed on a table and a hand is seen cutting the cake with a knife. The fan page captioned the post, “Yeap, that’s America’s ass 🇺🇸🍑 Happy Friday all!” Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Aveners: Endgame writer Christopher Markus opened up about how the joke about Captain America Aka Steve Roger’s derriere came about. Talking to SYFY Wire, he said, “It sort of grew on its own. The first thing that was there was Tony looking at Cap’s terrible Avengers outfit and going, ‘that suit does nothing for your ass.’ That stood on its own for a while, and then Ant-Man was added to the scene, and he said, ‘I think that’s America’s ass.’ And that was the joke for a while.”

Co-writer Stephen McFeely then revealed that it was much later that during the reshoots it was decided that Captain America himself would get in on the gag. He said, “We redid the Cap on Cap fight, the ending of it, and that helped us tremendously. And then we needed to get out of that scene a little differently, and there [2012 Cap] was, slumped on the ground with his butt in the air.”

Christopher Markus further explained that the writers asked themselves a crucial question: “Can we put another ass in the movie?” And the answer was yes.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Are The New Couple In Town? Dinner Date Pictures Go Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube