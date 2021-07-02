Angelina Jolie has been making a hell lot of noise around her personal life. The beauty recently lost the custody battle against Brad Pitt in court. But real eyeballs were raised when she was spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment last month. Amidst it all, pictures of her outing with the Starboy singer The Weeknd are going viral? What’s cooking? Check out the scoop below.

To begin with, The Weeknd is reportedly single. There were rumours that he reconciled with Bella Hadid after his much-talked-about split with Selena Gomez. While details remained under the wraps, looks like the relationship didn’t work out for the nth time! On the other hand, everyone knows that Angelina hasn’t given love a chance ever since her split with Brad Pitt.

But Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? It’s a relationship we never saw coming, even in our wildest dreams! The duo was spotted in LA last night, enjoying dinner together at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. But before you overthink, this could also be a professional meeting.

As most know, The Weeknd is all set to star in his new HBO project, The Idol. He’s co-writing the series that revolves around a female pop singer and her romance with LA club owner, who’s the leader of a secret cult. The Star Boy singer is also an executive producer of the series and there might be chances that he may be willing to rope in Angelina Jolie for the same!

A source close to Page Six informs, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

It is also reported that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd left the restaurant separately, avoiding any further fuel to the fire!

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures📸 pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t — The Weeknd Charts🪐 (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

