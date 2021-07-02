F9 is now enjoying a steady ride at the US box office after witnessing a huge fall on the first weekday. After putting up a good total over the first 5 days, the film has pulled off another decent day. It’s actually a good sign as it is all set to enter into the second weekend.

Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and others, Fast & Furious 9 is enjoying decent word-of-mouth from viewers when compared to average reviews from critics. Now, that’s actually great as such cases are rare. The main reason why the film is working because the team never raised sky-high expectations. In fact, Cena had said that Fast Saga delivers what’s expected from it. That’s it! It promises a good theatrical watch.

Coming to the day 6 update i.e. Wednesday, F9 has earned $5.02 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, that’s a drop from Tuesday’s $6.50 million, but overall it’s decent. As of now, the total collection in the US stands at $88.46 million. By the second weekend, the film will cross the $100 million mark. It will be the third film after A Quiet Place Part II and Godzilla vs Kong to cross the mark during the post-pandemic era.

The global collection of F9 stands at $423.62 million.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has recently said that the late Paul Walker sent John Cena to be part of Fast & Furious 9. “I remember John coming in and… call this crazy, but I remember feeling as though Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him in. I remember talking to Justin that night and saying, ‘My gut and my heart feels like this was meant to be’,” he said as per We Got This Covered.

