The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Chris Pratt Strips Off Avengers' Star-Lord But The World Still Needs Him!

The Tomorrow War Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Advertisement

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers

Director: Chris McKay

What’s Good: The ‘Zack Snyder’ style of the cinematography & there’s a special reason for the same

What’s Bad: 130 minutes of run-time including not just a ‘tomorrow war’ but also a ‘yesterday & day after tomorrow war’ as well

Loo Break: Choose any non-action scene, load it off!

Watch or Not?: If this review excites you, go ahead!

User Rating:

Dan Forestor (Chris Pratt) is a science teacher who has also served in the military, leading troops in Iraq. Rooting for a research job, Dan & the world is hit by a message from the humans of the future seeking help. This could be the end of human civilization with the aliens (or whatever they’re calling those creepy creatures) wiping out the existence of an entire species. Saying goodbye to his wife & a nine-year-old daughter Murie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Dan preps to leave for the future for a ‘tomorrow war’.

Going 28 years into the future, some heartbreaking mysteries unfold for Dan revealing when and how he’ll die in the future. He even meets some people he knows to know what actually goes wrong with his life. Owing to his past experience serving in the military, Dan is allowed to lead a team collecting an antidote specimen to kill the aliens (White Spikes, they’re calling them this for some strange reason). Will he be able to do that? (You know it already!) Will he be able to survive all this? That’s what the rest of the story is all about.

The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Script Analysis

Zach Dean’s story is too ambitious for a film that doesn’t push any technical boundaries. When you hear terms like time-travel, father & daughter relationship in the films, Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar is the first thing that will pop up in your head. These are the two major sub-plots the compile most of the film. At around 100 minutes, there comes a perfect moment where the makers could’ve just ended it keeping the rest chunk for the sequel (maybe titled as ‘Day After Tomorrow War’). But no, it packs too many things to even start the count with. Juggling between Forestor’s inner journey to capturing the emotion of ‘world is ending soon’, Dean’s story loses its novelty value sooner than it should’ve.

This also is to be partly blamed on Roger Barton & Garret Elkins’ boastfully scattered editing. Barton makes the same mistake he has been making with the Terminator series when it comes to editing, prolonging things into clutter. Roping in alumni from Zack Snyder school of filmmaking, Larry Fong’s breakneck camerawork gives you the best moments of the film. All the alien-chasing sequences in abandoned buildings are a big-screen treat, thanks to Fong’s camerawork and the slick action choreography.

The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Star Performance

Chris Pratt has always been a cute adult & that’s why he could pull off being a caring dad, passionate leader and a lost son with utmost conviction. He fits in the bill physically as well mentally. Yvonne Strahovski gets enough meat as Dan’s daughter Muri proving to be an essential link to the mission. From a confident soldier to someone who is somehow with her father, who’s already dead, Yvonne displays an impressive range.

After what various directors have done with J.K. Simmons, it becomes tough to expect a mediocre project from him. But, this one is. Simmons’ eccentric tactics help the character to stay relevant in the picture. Betty Gilpin, as Pratt’s love interest, doesn’t have a single scene through which you can judge her.

The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Direction, Music

Chris McKay follows a similar route to all the alien/zombie invasion movies relying heavily on the thrills brought in by the creatures. Just like every other such film, there comes a saturation point with aliens and it’s not good. McKay makes sure to end it on a high note, but unfortunately, he gets too late for that.

From the musical school of Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe certainly instills style & substance with his quirky presence. His love for Jazz shines up bright in his musical pieces.

The Tomorrow War Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done; The Tomorrow War could be an entertaining ride if alien-invasion movies are your thing. Backed with stunning performances, this isn’t flawless; it comes with its predictable shortcomings.

Three stars!

The Tomorrow War Trailer

The Tomorrow War releases on 01st July 2021.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching The Tomorrow War.

Must Read: ‘Loki’ Tom Hiddleston: The Master Of Heartbreaks Once Revealed How His Relationship With Taylor Swift Ended While Struggling With ‘Limelight’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube