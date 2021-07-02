Tom Hiddleston has been making headlines every now and then. Thanks to his new Marvel series titled ‘Loki’ which has been garnering him praises from all around the world. Today, we bring you a throwback when Hiddleston was criticised for his ‘self-righteous’ Golden Globe speech that almost damaged his brand. Scroll down to read more.

Back in 2017, Tom won a ‘Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in the series’ – ‘The Night Manager’ and it was his speech that didn’t go well with the audiences.

Tom Hiddleston gave an emotional speech while accepting his Golden Globe Award in 2017 about South Sudan. The Loki actor revealed that he met a team of doctors and thanked them for helping people in the crisis area and asked his fellow entertainment colleagues to help the affected people.

Hiddleston said, “the idea that [he and his fellow actors] could provide some relief and entertainment for people,” and that’s how the criticism around the speech began.

It in fact caused him a massive backlash on social media where netizens called him ‘self-righteous’ and ‘out of touch’.

Take a look at Tom Hiddleston’s speech here:

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

That’s one hell of a speech tho, isn’t it?

Later, The Loki actor took to his social media and apologized on his Facebook account to all his fans across the world.

Tom Hiddleston wrote agreeing with the criticism, “I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

What are your thoughts on Tom Hiddleston apologising for his Golden Globes speech? Tell us in the comments below.

