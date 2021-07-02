Rhea Chakraborty turned 29 years old yesterday and on the occasion of the same, her younger brother Showik Chakraborty has penned an emotional and heart-touching note on Instagram. Fans have been showering love on this cute post but there’s a section of netizens on social media who slammed Showik of maligning Rhea’s name in the drug procuring case that involves the two siblings.

Advertisement

The last year has been really difficult for both the siblings as they have been interrogated multiple times by CBI & NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug case.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram for his sister Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty wrote, “You are the world to me. I actually don’t have words to explain what you mean to me ,because how does one explain everything? You’ve taught me how to smile , to love , to spread happiness…I aspire to be like you You are the epitome of strength and courageI will always have your back as you have mine and I promise to protect you forever.. Happy birthday my choco, you deserve nothing but indefinite happiness and love.. #alwaysholdingmyhand”.

Isn’t that one beautiful post? Netizens started pouring love for Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty.

One user wrote a nasty comment that read, “That’s why you took her name as drugpeddler in front of ncb this shows how much you have love for her… Don’t be so fake bro”.

Meanwhile, a leading portal recently conducted a survey of India’s 50 Most Desirable Women of 2020. The list included Nora Fatehi, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani amongst others. The ultimate title was awarded to Rhea. As expected, most Sushant Singh Rajput fans weren’t happy with the announcement of Rhea Chakraborty having a place in the list of India’s 50 Most Desirable Women of 2020.

A certain section started opposing a prime accused in a legal case being given such recognition. Others simply refused to believe the survey and shared their opinions on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Showik Chakraborty’s birthday wishes for sister Rhea Chakraborty? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Virat Kohli With 5 Crores/Post, Priyanka Chopra With 3 Crores Are The Only Indian Celebs On Instagram Rich List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube