Spider-Man: No Way Home is a much-anticipated Marvel movie that is all set to hit the theatres in December this year. The second trailer of the film was released on Tuesday and it looks like the fans are in for a treat with multiple villains and superheroes in the same frame. Social media platforms across the globe have been flooding with trailer reactions and most of them are positive and encouraging for the team.

For the unversed, the upcoming Tom Holland film has been in the news this whole week, mainly due to the leaked pictures from the sets. The photographs show both the Spider-Men from previous versions, joining Tom Holland in his fight against evil. The viral shots have Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom in the same scene, indicating that they come together in the climax sequence. These pictures further fueled the anticipation amongst the people, making them eagerly wait for the film’s release.

Fans have been extremely delighted about the newly released trailer, which is also visible in their excited tweets and posts. Some people have mentioned that Tobey and Andrew have been clearly edited out from the trailer, in order to keep it a little suspenseful. A part of the fandom can be spotted stressing how Electro, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman are coming back in this movie, after ages. Some people have also spoken about the character MJ who seems to be on the verge of dying in the new trailer. Have a look at a bunch of Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reactions here.

i think Doc Ock is a good guy in this one

electro vs Doc Ock#DoctorOctopus #Multiverse #SpiderManNoWayHome #Electro pic.twitter.com/mD9ShZJHcB — Rns Vishnu (@10Rns0) November 17, 2021

Captain America monument in #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/kTRzMSgplv — Hot Takes On Your Left (@marvel_takes) November 17, 2021

3 vs 3 #SpiderManNoWayHome exicted 😍😍♥️♥️♥️ that lizard punch confirms there will be another spidermans too .. they edited out in trailer .. waiting for the movie 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/YyayZpYivI — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) November 17, 2021

The appearance of the villains from the other spider-verse to #SpiderManNoWayHome seems like a hint that we will see Tobey Maguire & Andrew Gardfield 🥰 Although we didn’t see them on the new trailer but who knows🤷🏻‍♂️ Everyone’s so hype for this potential blockbuster movie💯 https://t.co/n6olmytw73 — Euwan Pascual (@EuwanPascual) November 17, 2021

look at the lizard getting punched… by no one? oh the three spideys are joining forces here for sure #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/EWx3eYmdzz — karl (@themarvelparker) November 17, 2021

If they killed MJ again, I am gonna riot #SpiderManNoWayHome — Sachin Verma (@vm_sachin) November 17, 2021

I didn't expect they'd show Electro, Sandman and Lizard, I thought it would have been just teases #SpiderManNoWayHome — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) November 17, 2021

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead roles, is all set to release on December 17, 2021. The plot of this new Spider-Man instalment will revolve around the life of Peter Parker, who fails to keep his identity a secret. The film has been directed by Jon Watts and will also feature celebrated actors like Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe in important roles.

