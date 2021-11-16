Coming out strongly in support of its member, actor and producer Suriya, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce on Monday asked PMK leader and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss to refrain from criticising the actor over his film ‘Jai Bhim’.

In a letter to Ramadoss, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce President Katragadda Prasad pointed out that Suriya had acceded to his request for the removal of a symbol from the Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ that was recently released on an OTT platform.

“Respecting your feelings, our member Suriya immediately removed that symbol from the film,” Prasad said.

“The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce is pained by the fact that your party cadres continue to criticise Suriya despite neither the hero of the film nor the production house having anything to do with the decision to use that symbol in the film,” the President of the Chamber said.

Pointing out that Suriya, who did not have any political, caste or religious affiliations, was a socially responsible philanthropist and was a beacon of hope in the field of education, especially to students on the fringes of society, Prasad urged Ramadoss to refrain from criticising the actor.

