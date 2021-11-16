The team of director Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Monday, released the film’s much-awaited first look poster.

Tweeting the first look poster of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has actor Vijay Sethupathi in it, director Vignesh Shivan said, “#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look! Introducing RAMBO! Releasing in theatres this December.”

Sources close to the unit say that ‘Rambo’, which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi‘s character in the film, is actually an acronym for ‘Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran’.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, Vijay Sethupathi-led Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

The film hits theatres in December.

