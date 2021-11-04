A video clip showing a failed attempt by an unidentified man to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bangalore airport has begun doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which Vijay Sethupathi and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick.

The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

Vijay Sethupathi, however, did not to choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

Actor Sundeep Kishan will soon be seen working with actor Vijay Sethupathi in their recently announced Telugu film “Michael”.

Sundeep said it was a matter of great honour for him to work with Vijay.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakod, “Michael” will see Sundeep play the titular role in the film.

Talking about working with Vijay, Sundeep told IANS: “I am thrilled to be a part of an ambitious project like ‘Michael’. I am sure that it will be a cinematic experience like no other with the first of its kind presentation of an action love story. More than anything, it will be an honour to share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. I am really looking forward to it.”

The film is backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP. Jointly produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the action-drama will have a grand scale release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Must Read: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fans Allowed To Pay Respect To His Samadhi By Karnataka Government

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube