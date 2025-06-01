The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil romantic thriller flick, Ace has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. The movie will most likely wrap up below 10 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

How Much Did Ace Earn On Its 9th Day At The Indian Box Office?

On its 9th day, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer 54 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 38% since the film amassed 39 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 7.5 crores.

The movie is yet to cross 10 crores and now remains mostly at the lower levels. It is also falling prey to the stiff competition at the box office, especially from Devil’s Double Next Level and Tourist Family. It is most likely to wrap up its curtains below 10 crores and be a disappointing affair at the box office.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Report For Vijay Sethupathi’s Thriller (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.62 crore

Day 3: 1.7 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 57 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 41 lakh

Day 8: 39 lakh

Day 9: 54 lakh

Total: 7.5 crore

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer needs a positive word of mouth to garner a decent number before it closes its theatrical run. The box office performance of Ace is even more disappointing because the actor’s last movie, Merry Christmas was also a box office disaster. The film which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role earned only 19.61 crore in its lifetime collection at the Indian box office while it was made on a budget of 60 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

