Vijay Sethupathi is not having a good run at the box office, and Ace stands at a total net collection of 5.67 crore in India in five days. The film, in fact, could not even touch the 2 crore mark on any of the days since it has arrived in the theaters.

Lowest Earning Day!

In fact, Vijay Sethupathi registered his lowest earning day for the film on Tuesday. It would be very difficult for the film to cross the 10 crore mark at the box office by the end of the first week at this pace!

Ace Box Office Day 5

On the fifth, Tuesday, May 27, Ace has earned 57 lakh at the box office. This was a drop of 26% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 78 lakh!

Check out the day-wise box office report for Vijay Sethupathi’s thriller (India net collection).

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.62 crore

Day 3: 1.7 crore (Highest Earning Day)

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 57 lakh (Lowest Earning Day)

Total: 5.67 crore

Vijay Sethupathi’s Last Disaster!

Vijay Sethupathi‘s last disaster arrived in 2024 with Merry Christmas. Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore, the thriller earned only 19.61 crore net collection in India and 26.25 crore worldwide. The film suffered a loss of almost 67.3%!

Ace VS Merry Christmas

Ace has registered a box office collection of 5.67 crore in five days. The budget for the film has not been confirmed, but it is reported to be above 20 crore. Hopefully, the film might incur lesser loss at the box office than its last disaster starring him and Katrina Kaif!

