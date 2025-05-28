Tovino Thomas’s latest release, Narivetta, is inching very close to the success mark. In five days, the film stands at a total net collection of 8.14 crore. The film is literally 1.86 crore away from the success mark, and after that, it would be a profitable story to share!

Tovino Thomas’s Last Release

Interestingly, Tovino Thomas’s last release, which was also the first Malayalam release of 2025, earned 10.29 crore at the box office in India and 17.24 crore gross worldwide. While Identity was a losing affair, Tovino Thomas’s latest release is all set to surpass these targets in a blink!

Narivetta Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, May 27, Narivetta earned 1.19 crore at the box office. This is a minuscule drop from the previous day, which earned 1.2 crore at the box office. Hopefully, before the second weekend, the film will enter the profit-making zone!

Check out the day-wise box office report for the film (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.65 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 1.2 crore

Day 5: 1.19 crore

Total: 8.14 crore

Narivetta VS Identity!

While Tovino Thomas‘s last theatrical release stands at a total of 17.24 crore gross worldwide in its lifetime, Narivetta is only 1.64 crore away from crossing the lifetime total of Identity! This is on the way to claiming a hit verdict for itself, in all probability!

Here is the breakdown of the political thriller at the box office after 5 days.

India net: 8.14 crore

India gross: 9.6 crore

Overseas gross: 6 crore

Worldwide gross: 15.6 crore

How Much Does Narivetta Need To Become A Hit?

Narivetta needs a total India net collection of 20 crore at the Malayalam box office to become a hit. The film is mounted on a budget of 10 crore and has already earned 8.14 crore in five days with 81.4% budget recovery!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

