Thug Life is just four days away from hitting the big screen, and excitement is already at its peak. Starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, and others, the magnum opus is an important film for Kollywood in 2025. Leaving behind Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, the magnum opus will comfortably register the biggest Tamil opening of the year. It is also likely to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava on the list of the top Indian openers of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Good buzz on the ground level

The upcoming gangster action drama marks the much-awaited reunion of Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam. Apart from this exciting collaboration, the promotional material has elevated the buzz of the film. The project is mounted on a huge scale, and it promises to present Ulaganayagan in a never-seen-before avatar. So naturally, cinephiles are excited.

Thug Life aims to register the 2nd biggest opening of 2025 at the Indian box office!

Both for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is likely to be the biggest opener. In the current situation, it is aiming for a day 1 collection of 35 crore+ net at the Indian box office. With such a projected start, it is in a comfortable position to become the second biggest Indian opener of 2025.

With a projected start of over 35 crores, Thug Life will comfortably surpass Sikandar’s 30.06 crores and Chhaava’s 33.10 crores to grab the second spot on the list of top Indian openers of the year. However, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is out of reach with a massive day 1 collection of 54 crores.

Take a look at the top Indian openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Good Bad Ugly – 29.25 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores

More about the film

Thug Life releases on June 5, 2025. It is backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of 250-300 crores.

