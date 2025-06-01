Housefull 5 makers are pulling off a never-seen-before strategy by releasing two versions of their comedy-thriller. The pre-release buzz is at par, and cine-goers cannot wait to see what Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and the team has in store for us. The advance booking has commenced in limited showcasing. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Housefull 5 Advance Booking (5 days to go)

The advance booking has commenced for both Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. As per Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar starrer has sold tickets worth 37.84 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). Around 8.7K tickets have been sold from 5,204 shows available across the nation.

Maharashtra is currently the best-performing state, followed by Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Punjab, Odisha, and Telangana are also picking up the pace.

Housefull 5 targets Akshay Kumar’s highest 2025 pre-sales

Akshay Kumar has treated fans with two releases earlier this year. The first target is to surpass Kesari Chapter 2 in advance booking. Post that, Housefull 5 will be targeting Sky Force, which recorded the third-highest pre-sales in Bollywood in 2025.

Take a look at the advance booking of Akshay Kumar films in 2025:

Sky Force: 3.82 crores

Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

Housefull 5 currently needs a whopping 384% jump to beat Kesari Chapter 2. It is only 5 days away from the big release. The word-of-mouth is highly favorable, so a big boost is expected once the full-fledged advance booking begins.

In order to score the highest advance booking sales of 2025, Housefull 5 will have to surpass Chhaava (13.85 crores). The ultimate target is currently very far, so the comedy thriller must pace up!

More about Housefull 5

The upcoming comedy thriller is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Housefull 5 will be released on June 6, 2025. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

