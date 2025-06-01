Rajkummar Rao has added another success to his filmography. His sci-fi romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi has recovered 100% of its budget within 9 days of its theatrical run. It has already started minting profits. Scroll below for the latest box office collections!

Is Bhool Chuk Maaf a hit?

The official figures are out! Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 5.40 crores on day 9. Thanks to the second Saturday boost, it enjoyed a 63% jump in box office collections. The overall collections in India stand at 54.12 crore net, which is around 63.86 crores in gross earnings.

Rajkummar Rao starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores. It is now officially a success, with a return on investment of 4.12 crores already in the kitty. However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the ‘hit’ verdict once it earns double its investment. This means Karan Sharma’s directorial will be a hit once it earns 100 crores at the Indian box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is now Rajkummar Rao’s 3rd highest-grossing film!

In only 9 days, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed the lifetime collections of his every Bollywood release except two. Bhool Chuk Maaf is now his #3 highest-grosser of all time. It is only behind Stree 2 (625.70 crores) and Stree (129.67 crores).

Check out the top 5 Rajkummar Rao’s highest grossers in India (net collections):

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 54.12 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Srikanth: 49.50 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary

At the worldwide box office, Bhool Chuk Maaf is slow but much better than other Bollywood releases of 2025, including Fateh, Emergency, and The Diplomat.

Take a look at the detailed box office summary below:

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 54.12 crores

India gross collection: 63.86 crores

ROI: 8.24%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 66.36 crores

Verdict: Plus

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

