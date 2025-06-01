M Sasikumar led Tourist Family has completed one month in theatres on a highly successful note. The Tamil comedy-drama is a highly profitable affair and will axe the lifetime collections of Suriya’s Retro today! Scroll below for the worldwide box office update on day 31.

Tourist Family continues its superhit run!

Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial enjoyed a good 5th Saturday boost. On day 31, Tourist Family earned 71 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It saw an impressive 51% growth compared to 47 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The overall collections in India surged to 60.43 crores net, about 71.30 crores in gross earnings.

It is currently the fifth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Today, Tourist Family will finally surpass Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Retro (60.50 crores) and gain the #4 spot.

M Sasikumar starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 16 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Tourist Family has minted profits of 277.68% in a month. It is facing competition from Maaman, Devil’s Double Next Level, and other new releases, but the momentum has been impressive.

Tourist Family Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Tamil comedy drama has raked in 15.50 crore gross at the overseas box office. The worldwide box office collections in 31 days come to 86.80 crore gross. It has successfully crossed the 85 crore feat. Tourist Family will now slow down and gradually move out of theatres in the coming week. This means today is the last big opportunity to mint moolah before it roars loud on OTT!

Take a look at the Tourist Family box office summary in 31 days:

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 60.43 crores

India gross collection: 71.30 crores

ROI: 277.68%

Overseas collection: 15.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 86.80 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

