Tamil action horror comedy Devil’s Double Next Level began its box office journey on a good note. Unfortunately, the early reviews remained mixed, which eventually impacted the buzz. It fell below the 1 crore mark within its first week, and there has been no revival since. Santhanam starrer still has the chance to gain the success verdict. Scroll below for day 15 collections!

How much did DD Next Level earn at the Indian box office?

The graph has been witnessing a constant decline with each passing day. As per Sacnilk, Devil’s Double Next Level earned only 22 lakhs on day 15. It saw another 33% drop in box office collections compared to 33 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The 15-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 17.81 crore net, which is about 21.01 crores in gross earnings. Devil’s Double Next Level is currently the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Given its slow pace, it may not be able to surpass Kudumbasthan (23.49 crores) and climb up the ladder.

Take a look at the DD Next Level box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 13.89 crores

Week 2: 3.70 crores

Day 15: 22 lakhs

Total: 17.81 crore

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Verdict

S Prem Anand’s directorial is reportedly made at a cost of 20 crores. In 15 days, the makers have been able to recover 89% of the total budget. DD Next Level still needs 2.19 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag. The ongoing weekend is the last hope for Santhanam‘s film, which is sure to crash during the upcoming weekdays.

Take a look at the Devil’s Double Next Level box office summary in 15 days:

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 17.81 crores

India gross collection: 21.01 crores

Budget Recovery: 89%

