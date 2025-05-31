Tovino Thomas and the team have many reasons to celebrate. Narivetta has entered its second week at the Indian box office on a victorious note. It has officially gained the success tag. That’s not it; the action drama has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. Scroll below for day 8 collections!

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Anuraj Manohar’s directorial has earned 81 lakhs on day 8. It maintained a good hold despite the regular working Friday, raking in similar collections as 85 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The net collections in India have now surged to 10.71 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 12.63 crores.

Narivetta has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Ponman (10.15 crores) to become the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The next target is Bazooka (13.86 crores). With the much-needed second weekend boost, Tovino Thomas’ film may be able to grab the #9 spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Mollywood (India net collection):

Thudarum: 121.30 crores* L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Prince And Family: 14.68 crores* Padakkalam: 14.28 crores Narivetta: 10.17 crores* Bazooka: 13.86 crores

What is Narivetta’s budget?

Narivetta is made on a small-scale budget of only 10 crores. In only 8 days, it has recovered 100% of its cost and gained a successful verdict at the box office.

However, the Malayalam action drama will be a ‘hit’ once it earns double its investment, i.e., 20 crores at the box office.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office summary below:

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 10.71 crores

India gross collection: 12.63 crores

ROI: 7.1%

Overseas collection: 7.60 crores

Worldwide collection: 20.23 crores

Verdict: Plus

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

