After delivering three money spinners in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan disappeared and is all set to make a roaring return after three years. Yes, he’s coming in 2026 with his highly anticipated King. It’s already a hot property due to its blockbuster cast, and it will reportedly release in the latter half of 2026. However, things might be difficult for the biggie as Ajay Devgn is likely to compete with the film with his potential blockbuster Drishyam 3.

Ajay Devgn gears up for Drishyam 3

Yesterday, we learned that Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathak are reuniting for the third installment of Drishyam, and the shoot will start towards the end of 2025. In no time, the news went viral, and later in the day, it was learned that the film is locked for a grand release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), 2026.

Box office battle between Drishyam 3 and King is happening?

Interestingly, according to reports, even King is eyeing a Gandhi Jayanti release next year. While it’s too early to say anything, it’ll be one of the biggest clashes in Bollywood’s history if the battle gets locked. Both the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Drishyam 3 have immense potential to break records at the box office.

Drishyam 3 is backed by the brand value of the franchise. For those who don’t know, Drishyam 2 was a big hit with a net collection of 241 crores at the Indian box office. This indicates that the franchise is highly popular and, if continued, can make mind-blowing numbers. So, expectations are now sky-high for the threequel.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s King is also a magnum opus. It marks the reunion of SRK and director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The superstar has already pulled off one of the biggest casting coups and is leaving no stone unturned to make it an event film.

Ajay Devgn VS Shah Rukh Khan is on the cards again after 14 years?

If it is finalized, a clash between these two big films will be no less than an event for Bollywood cinephiles. It immediately brings back the memories of the battle that happened in 2012 between Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar.

It was a high-voltage drama, and the clash became ugly over the screen-sharing ratio. Eventually, both films emerged victorious, crossing 100 crore net collection at the Indian box office. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was ahead in the battle with 120.65 crores, while Son Of Sardaar earned 105.03 crores.

