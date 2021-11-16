Suriya’s Jai Bhim has found itself in the midst of controversy since it was released on Amazon Prime. Initially, some viewers had issues with Prakash Raj slapping a man speaking in Hindi and now the President of Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice and asked for an apology from the team. However, soon after the controversy escalated, the south actor’s fan came in support and started trending #WeStandWithSuriya.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is about the custodial torture caused on the members of the Irular community.

Reportedly, the members of the Vanniyar community claim that the film tarnishes their image. The President of Sangam, not just filed a case against, Suriya, his wife Jyotika, Jai Bhim director and Amazon Prime, but they even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who assaults the actor when he visits the district. However, netizens seem to be on the maker’s side as many social media users, including south actors/directors showed their support, among them is, Pa Ranjith.

we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya we stand with surya #weStandwithSurya pic.twitter.com/QKnH2ezRZx — Vijay Deepak (@VijayDe23678116) November 15, 2021

Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone#WeStandWithSuriya #JaiBhim 💪 pic.twitter.com/FDCe60sOiy — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 15, 2021

Win or lose, up or down we also with you @Suriya_offl na ❤#WeStandWithSuriya pic.twitter.com/BHEzJZNzjv — Ａяυnッ ᴱᵀ (@itzzAnjaan) November 14, 2021

Talking about the notice sent to Suriya, it indicates a scene in Jai Bhim, where an ‘Agni Kundam’ (raging fire coming out of a pot) is seen printed on a calendar. Claiming that ‘Agni Kundam’ is a symbol of Vanniyars, they suspected that the makers of the movie had kept the calendar in the scene intentionally.

Responding to the whole controversy, the ‘Soorarai Pottru’ actor refuted such claims and said, “I’m only doing my part to make sure that the life of a fellow human is uplifted. I have support from people from all walks of life across the country. I don’t have to defame anyone for mere advertisement. Let us fight in our own paths for social equality and brotherhood.”

