Tamil film Jai Bhim, which is directed by TJ Gnanavel and stars Suriya, is one of the most super hit films of 2021! However, it now seems like the film is under hot water, as Pu Tha Arulmozhi, the State President of Vanniyar Sangam has now issued a legal notice to actor Suriya, his wife Jyotika, Amazon Prime Video, and the director. He has sought an outright apology and has urged the removal of scenes from the movie that allegedly defame the Vanniyar community.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie revolves around the members of the Irular tribe who were subjected to custodial torment.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, advocate Baalu, who leads Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a pro-Vanniyar party’s legal wing, has now sent the notice to Suriya, his wife Joytika, and director TJ Gnanavel, mentioning that Pu Tha Arulmozhi assumes that certain scenes in the movie Jai Bhim were conceptualised to defame the Vanniyar community.

Talking about the notice send to Suriya and his with Joytika, it mentions a scene in the film Jai Bhim, where an ‘Agni Kundam’ (raging fire coming out of a pot) is seen printed on a calendar. Claiming that ‘Agni Kundam’ is a symbol of Vanniyars, he alleged that the makers of the movie had kept the calendar in the scene deliberately.

The notice send also asserted that the character of the Sub-Inspector, who is the main antagonist of the film, is named Gurumoorthy. Well, as per them, it signifies Kaaduvetti J Guru, who is a well-known leader of PMK.

Well, according to the notice, they have now demanded that the image of ‘Agni Kundam’ should be wiped out from the movie. They also asked the movie’s team to present a thorough apology for damaging the reputation of the Vanniyar community within 24 hours. It is also said that they have asked the team to “immediately cease and desist from publishing anymore false, malicious and defamatory remarks against my client’s community” and also pay Rs 5 crore within seven days from the time and date of receipt of the notice.

Before this, several members from the Vanniyar community had openly threatened the actor and had demanded him to apologise, and have even threatened to burn theatres that screen the actor’s films.

Responding to the whole matter, the Jai Bhim fame Suriya refuted such claims and said, “I’m only doing my part to make sure that the life of a fellow human is uplifted. I have the support from people of all walks of life across the country. I don’t have to defame anyone for mere advertisement. Let us fight in our own paths for social equality and brotherhood.”

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Jai Bhim: Suriya Garnered With Bouquets & Praises While The Villain Tamizh Receives Brickbats!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube