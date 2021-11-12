Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu thriller Drushyam 2 on 25th November 2021 in India and across 240 countries and territories world over. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies, the film is a sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit Drushyam. Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along Sampath Raj and Poorna.

Advertisement

Set six years since the events of Drushyam, the film delves deep into the life of Rambabu, a changed man now. However, a criminal investigation ensues threatening the wellbeing of his family. As tables turn, it’s upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery. The riveting crime drama is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats with every twist that comes your way.

Advertisement

The film will release in Telugu on Prime Video on 25th November in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive digital premiere of Telugu thriller, Drushyam 2 starting 25th November 2021.

Customers can also watch Drushyam 2 by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Pre-Paid customers.

Watch the teaser of Drushyam 2 here:

Must Read: Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look Receives Mixed Response

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube