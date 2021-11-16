After a lot of rumours and speculation revolving around Allu Arjun’s upcoming project ‘Pushpa’, it is finally confirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be appearing for a special dance number in the movie. Well, it is also been said that the actress was been paid a stunning amount for her part in the movie.

The movie directed by Sukumar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the movie alongside the lead actor.

Coming back to the topic, reports doing the rounds are now stating that the makers of Pushpa have paid Samantha Ruth Prabhu a stunning amount of Rs. 1.5 crore for just her special dance number alongside Allu Arjun.

Earlier, director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad took it to social media revealing that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be appearing for a dance number in the movie. The post was uploaded on the movie’s official Twitter handle. It read: “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable.”

Check it the tweet below:

Meanwhile, it was recently noted that Actress Samantha has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28.

The actress, who allured the audience with her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series, was recently invited to speak at the Film Festival as well. Samantha is the first south Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI.

As there are rumours of Samantha’s Bollywood debut, folks are expecting Samantha to be a part of the festival, so as to create her space.

There are talks that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu would soon sign her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu‘s home production. But, there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides.

