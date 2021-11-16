Dwayne Johnson is at the top of his acting career at the moment with back-to-back hits and people from the industry wanting to work with him. Originally known as The Rock for his career as a WWE wrestler, the actor is a hunk of a man weighing around 225lbs and measuring 6’4. Let us tell you an interesting fact about him, this build kicked in early and affected him in school.

In a past conversation, the actor took to social media and spoke about how puberty kicked in early for him and had his classmates thinking him an undercover cop owing for the same. Read on to know all he had to say.

Talking about the same in a 2015 Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “#TBT By the time I was 16 yrs old, I had already enrolled in four high schools across the country due to being evicted and lil’ trouble with the law.. McKinley HS (Honolulu, HI), Glencliff HS (Nashville, TN), McGavock HS (Nashville, TN), Freedom HS (Bethlehem, PA).”

Continuing further, Dwayne Johnson added, “I was also 6’4 225lbs, rockin’ a dead caterpillar on my lip (aka the p*rn ‘stache) and all the kids in every high school thought I was an undercover cop cause I looked like a mutated, yet handsome SOB of a man child. Plus in Nashville, I was already hangin’ out in honey tonk dive bars on Music Row and hustlin’ cars from crackheads.”

He concluded by adding, “Yup, one of the many reasons why I’m a grateful man for the life I have today and also grateful I straight up kicked puberty’s ass early in life. #GodBlessSamoanAndBlackGenetics #AndGodBlessOurTeenageYears #AndWTFWasIThinkingWithThisMustache”

Dwayne Johnson spoke about it once more on social media in 2019. He wrote, “when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6’4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me.”

😂👍🏾 Nice trip down memory lane. And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6’4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/P0m71Bo487 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2019

Did you face any such incidents in school? Let us know in the comments.

