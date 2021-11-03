A lot has been spoken about Bray Wyatt ever since his 90-day non-compete clause has been expired. Even though there’s no clarity about his next move, we are getting to hear some interesting things about his run with WWE.

Advertisement

In a shocking development, we saw WWE releasing Wyatt from the company. It was the dark day of 31st July when the ‘eater of the worlds’ was released and Wyatt fans would never forget the date. What’s more depressing is that he was all set to get a new mask before his release.

Advertisement

Kyle A. Scarborough, one of the people behind Bray Wyatt’s Fiend mask, has now made a surprising revelation about Wyatt’s new mask. Taking to Twitter, Kyle wrote, “Fun Fact: The first mask concept was to be a 2-parter, w/ the face being able to be removed, revealing exposed flesh underneath (ala The Joker influence). The mask was completed, but unreleased.”

Kyle A. Scarborough even shared a concept picture of the mask. Take a look below:

Fun Fact: The first mask concept was to be a 2-parter, w/ the face being able to be removed, revealing exposed flesh underneath (ala The Joker influence). The mask was completed, but unreleased.https://t.co/fBhUhyq26s#TheFiend #BrayWyatt #KultofWindham pic.twitter.com/yZValwJHw9 — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) November 1, 2021

Now, that’s scarier than the Fiend’s one. It’s really sad to see Bray Wyatt getting released even before the revelation of this terrific piece of art.

Meanwhile, Wyatt is now a free agent and could be signed by any of the promotions. The biggest player who is believed to acquire him is, of course, Tony Khan’s AEW.

Surprisingly, it’s learned that Khan is yet to crack a deal or even initiate some concrete talks with Wyatt regarding his contract with his promotion. Nonetheless, Wyatt is most likely to be AEW bound as he has been openly taking digs at WWE. Wyatt even removed WWE from his Twitter username on the day his non-compete clause came to an end. What’s more interesting is that Matt Hardy (who is now in AEW) has hinted at a reunion with Wyatt.

Must Read: Amit Tandon Slams Trolls Targeting Him For Sidharth Shukla Tribute: “Inke Kaan Ke Niche Bajana Chahiye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube