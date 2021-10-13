Tony Khan is making sure to try every trick to make AEW stay in the headlines. Ever since the establishment, Khan has been on a signing spree of WWE’s released talents. The latest speculation is about Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt.

AEW has become a common choice for a majority of former WWE wrestlers. Recent signings of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are considered to be the biggest blow to WWE, but as per experts and fans, Tony is planning to give one more shock to the rival company. Yes, we’re speaking about Rotunda.

However, fans might be surprised to learn that Tony Khan hasn’t spoken with Windham Rotunda at all. Yes, you read that right! Ever since his release, Bray Wyatt and Tony didn’t have any talks regarding the contract. As per PWInsider, Tony shared, “He’s (Windham) a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

We believe that Tony Khan is speaking the truth as he’s known for spilling hints whenever a major star is being signed. However, “But you never know” has surely left many with a cliffhanger.

Whatever is happening, we’ll have to wait till October end as Bray Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause will end by then.

If the reports are to be believed, Windham Rotunda might join IMPACT Wrestling along with Braun Strowman. Windham was released by WWE on 31st July, citing the reasons for budget cuts. He’ll be free by 29th October.

Earlier, Wrestling Observer Newsletter had stated that if Wyatt signs with IMPACT, he would be making his debut on IMPACT Bound For Glory PPV, on 23rd October.

Let’s see what’s the next move for Wyatt!

