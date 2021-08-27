Advertisement

WWE is pulling out all of its trump cards to garner the best possible reactions from loyal fans. If John Cena’s in-ring return wasn’t enough, we saw Brock Lesnar getting the sh*t out of us at Summerslam 2021. Now, the latest speculations are about, of course, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Recently, Cena was spotted at the screening of his Vacation Friends, in New York. There he spoke about the return of one of the favourite wrestlers, The Rock. Just like all of us, the 16-time world champion too is waiting eagerly for it. Below is all he spoke about the greatest one.

Advertisement

While talking to ET, John Cena said, “He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself.”

John Cena further added, “Because then, his performance will be, The Rock, he’ll be the best he can be. So I do hope he comes back, as a fan, and I hope it’s wonderful, and if he chooses not to, he’s earned the right to choose not to.”

It was in the last month, after Cena‘s return at Money In The Bank, it was reported that The Rock might return before Survivor Series (scheduled in November). However, the Brahma Bull made it clear that there are no plans as of now.

Must Read: Megan Fox Ready To Settle $5 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt’s Manager For Selling A ‘Mouldy’ Mansion, Here’s The Entire Matter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube