Kylie Jenner, the fashion and make-up mogul, has been in an on-again and off-again relationship with the rapper Travis Scott. Though neither of the celebrities remembers where they first met, Jenner was convinced that Scott didn’t like her at first. The couple were first seen together holding hands at the 2017 Coachella.

The couple were seen together several times after that and even made it to each other’s social media. Jenner and Scott grew so close to each other that now they are having their second baby together.

When news of Kylie Jenner expecting her second baby with Travis Scott broke out, the internet went into a meltdown. Though there were already some speculations of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star being pregnant, some reports confirmed it. However, what does it mean for Jenner and Scott?

Kylie Jenner wishing Travis Scott on Father’s Day:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an on-again-off-again relationship even when they had their first child Stormi Webster. The two were briefly split in 2019 but have been reconciled since then. Their relationship only seems to be growing stronger and stronger. A source told Hollywood Life that Kylie and the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper are not holding back this time.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together,” the source said. Regardless, the duo has a “very special bond” and an “intense connection.” The source also added that the two have discussed having a second baby for some time now. “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year, if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever,” the source said.

The source continued, “It was very important to her that Stormi have a brother or sister that is her true, full blood.” Even though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not together at the moment, the Kylie Cosmetics owner hopes to have a “future” with the rapper someday, said the source. “Kylie is in love with Travis,” the source continued. “She has high hopes for a future with him and that he’ll be ready to settle down with her soon. She really wants a future with him.”

