It was anyways a known fact that the day Black Panther: Wakanda Forever goes on floors, it will be the only thing making headlines. And it did happen. Over the past few weeks, we have heard numerous updates about the Wakandian saga, like leaked set images to the actors shooting in Boston for the flick. The latest update though is not a happy one as an accident took place on the sets and it involved Shuri fame Letitia Wright.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the 2018 hit revolutionary Marvel film that starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead. After his passing away last year, the movie had to face a delay as they had to shape up the saga without King T’Challa now. Letitia Wright with Dominique Throne got on the sets of the film recently and the latest update says there is an accident on the sets of the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a statement in The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri has now met with an accident on the sets of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She has sustained minor injuries while filming a stunt. Moved to the hospital as soon as possible, she was given medical care and was released soon after.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The accident will not affect the schedule of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Recently we saw Letitia Wright and Dominique Throne on the sets in the new avatar. Throne recently joined the team as Riri Williams aka Iron Heart in the movie.

