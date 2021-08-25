Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. It has been a long time since its announcement till its release. As fans are gearing up for the film, glimpses of set photos have kept them on their toes.

Recently, it was also disclosed that the shooting is happening at MIT, Massachusetts. Even though not much is known about the core characters, but brand new images from the set offer a look into the costumes of some.

The photos taken at the MIT campus reveal Okoye and Shuri in their fresh wardrobe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actresses wore black cloaks to hide their outfits. But when the camera rolled, they have to take it off.

Check out the photos here:

NEW set photos of Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for the production of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER at MIT! 📸 (via: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Yu7I5YEqcj — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 25, 2021

After the critical and box office hit of Black Panther, it was obvious that Marvel will be going forward with a sequel. However, due to the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, the script of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be changed. It now honours the actor and T’Challa.

Even though it is unclear why the shooting place of the film is MIT, the production is going in full swing. As per the photos, the chances are that Okoye and Shuri’s get-ups are their non-traditional garb. It is interesting to see Okoye continuing to represent the Dora Milaje by wearing clothes in the team’s colour.

In the first part of the MCU film, she opted for a red evening gown during the Busan sequence. These costumes can be a hint of her continuing the tradition. The two ladies can also be seen wearing civilian clothes in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever photos. This can also mean that there are chances there might be new Wakandan clothes in the movie.

