Adorable friendships in Hollywood not planted for promotional purpose are always charming to witness. Take Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, or Ryan and Chris. This list also includes two of the most unconventional yet widely loved stars and they are Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. Most recently, the former WWE star expressed his wish to work in a buddy cop film like Lethal Weapon with Momoa, and it is turning true.

Dave Bautista is packing up as Drax The Destroyer with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, as he is playing the loved giant one last time. What projects the actor takes up next is a mystery. Amid that he hinted at doing a film with his friend Jason Momoa and that caught Internet’s frenzy, as one can only image the scale is these two guys come together on screen. Jason has now confirmed it is happening. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Earlier this week, taking to his Instagram handle, Dave Bautista wrote, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Jason Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show on Monday night as he spoke to James Cordon. The actor was asked about his latest projects Sweet Girl and See, but wasn’t let to go without addressing Dave Bautista’s wish. “He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film,'” Momoa told Corden. “We love each other. We are on See and Dune together. And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

The actor went on to spill beans and reveal that they have planned to shoot it in Hawaii and they are excited about it. He also jokes how they are the perfect pair to work together. “It sells itself, bro,” Momoa continued. “Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.”

