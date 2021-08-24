Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set is the place the world is hooked to. Shaping up the Wakandian saga without Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa is a task, and the team is trying to do it. While we have already seen a few stills of action scenes involving cars being shot, there have been quite a few updates about the film. The latest brings to us gossip about Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Dominique Throne’s Riri Williams and Dora Milaje.

We already know that Dominique Thorne has joined Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play Riri Williams and will be debuting as Iron Heart before she gets her standalone show. Meanwhile, Shuri is now shaping up as a pivotal part of the main arc of the movie after Chadwick’s untimely passing away. The new pictures from the sets show us a scene being shot that involves her and it is an exciting update. Read on to catch Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Dominique Throne’s Riri and others in action.

As per Comicbook, the team Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shooting in MIT Massachusetts. A source close to development who was on the sets where the team was shooting, defining the scene, said, “I was at MIT today while they were doing day shoots for Black Panther 2. Wanted to share what we saw. One scene we saw being filmed outside the Stratton Student Center was Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) talking to a male (I presume) student. It was a pretty quick scene. She had a gray shirt on. The male student was a taller, white male, wearing a dark red shirt. Extras acting like students walked around in the background. The Riri scene was just her and a guy talking, then she walked away, and pulled out her cellphone. Very short.”

Talking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever added, “We saw them prepping another scene, also outside the Stratton Center. A black Lexus was parked, and there were two actors outside it. Once was definitely a Dora Milaje (couldn’t tell if it was Danai or someone else). Another actress was there as well, but she had on a black hood and robe so couldn’t tell who it was. I think they were talking to Ryan Coogler, but it could have been another member of the crew.”

“We didn’t get to see the Dora scene filming unfortunately. They were setting everything up and the actors were out there but we had to leave before they filmed anything. Honestly wasn’t expecting to see anything because I had heard it was mostly night shoots but figured we’d check it out anyway to see what was going on and it paid off I guess haha,” The source concluded.

Catch the glimpses here:

O site @MyCosmicCircus divulgou novas imagens dos bastidores das gravações de 'Pantera Negra 2' que acontecem no MIT. Segundo a matéria Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright) e Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) participaram das filmagens. Via: @MsLizzieHill pic.twitter.com/MUuofDYyy0 — MultiGeek (@multiigeek) August 22, 2021

How excited are you for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments section below.

