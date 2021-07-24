Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated projects, and the world is glued to how the studio will shape up the film without Chadwick Boseman aka King T’Challa aka the titular man. But what is also a mystery is who will lead the plot of the film ahead. The topmost contender was, of course, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, but if the latest reports are to be believed now she is out of the film.

Well, yes, we were shocked on hearing this too. If you have been in sync with what’s happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige has confirmed they neither will be recasting Chadwick Boseman nor will they fill their void with CGI. In that case it was said Shuri will take over the mantle. But wait, Letitia Wright’s ghost from the recent past has probably doomed her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Below is all you need to know about the same.

In 2020 when the vaccination for COVID-19 was to the hottest topic of debate, Letitia Wright did what was unexpected. She shared a video that had the host in it promote the anti-vaccination movement and also spread false information about the vaccine. The actor captioned it with a praying hand emoticon. This created an uproar against the actor who was in the centre of a massive backlash. She was labelled Anti-Vaxxer.

Now turns out, as per TMZ theory, this is the very reason Marvel has decided to fire Letitia Wright from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is being said that Michaela Coel, who recently joined the cast of the film will replace her and take the film ahead. However, the possibility of this cannot be denied since Coel’s character has been kept under wraps neatly.

Meanwhile, last year after the controversy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright in her defence in a tweet has said, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

