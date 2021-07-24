Advertisement

Australian actress Margot Robbie is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for playing Harley Quinn in DC-Extended Universe and she is reprising her role in Suicide Squad 2. Now she has shared an interesting anecdote from her past that involves her co-star John Cena.

Cena was one of the biggest stars in the professional wrestling industry for close to fifteen years before turning to Hollywood. He had a massive fan following throughout the world. Now Robbie shared a bombshell that she spent years sleeping in a room where a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena took pride of place.

Margot Robbie recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her film Suicide Squad 2. She revealed that she was once dating a man who was a big fan of John Cena and he had a massive collection of Cena’s merchandise.

Talking about it, Harley Quinn star said (as quoted by Comicbook.com), “I was with a man who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday. He had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So, I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena, in the room! Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and gasp, ‘Oh it’s just John Cena, it’s okay.’

I remember thinking like, now that I’m going to be working with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird? I thought I’m just going to keep that to myself, that would be a weird way to start out a working relationship and friendship. Then, five seconds later I was like, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you’. But, now I know there’s very little to weird out this guy.”

