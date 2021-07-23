Salma Hayek is all set to turn 55 in around 40 days, but her Instagram handle speaks another story. The actress, who is known for her roles in films like Desperado (1995), Frida (2002), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), and more, has an Insta handle that can be credited as a cause for global warming.

Putting stereotypes to rest that with age, women don’t flaunt their curves, Salma shows off her well-toned body in stunning, elegant and beautiful bikinis every time she heads to a beach or a resort to unwind.

Today, we bring you 10 bikini looks of Salma Hayek that hot only show how much sexier she’s got over the years but also that she can give many young actresses a run for their money. Scroll down and take a look at some hot, hot and hot images.

Trending

Despite her age, Salma Hayek has a body most even in their 20s, and 30s find hard to attain. The 54-year-old actress puts a lot into maintaining that figure, and every chance she gets, she flaunts it. The actress in this magenta monokini definitely breaks all previous definitions of sexiness.

Salma not only rocked this black frilly monokini but also showed us how to maintain a figure we desire. Exercise. And if it’s water exercise, it’s much better.

Scorching hot in red is the only thing that comes to mind seeing Salma Hayek slaying in this red monokini while relaxing on this netted hammock. That lazy pose paired with the snow-white pillows and shades is only adding to the hotness.

While she slays in monokinis, Salma takes the hotness quotient even higher when she rocks bikinis. For one of her outings by the sea, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress wore a black bikini set and looked a million bucks. The one in while she’s practising yoga looks too serene and sexy at the same time.

While enjoying herself in some turquoise water, Salma Hayek rocked a chocolate brown and rusk shade bikini. The plunging neckline, paired with her tied up hair, and printed frame shades, is something very few can rock. We want the confidence she has.

Take tips from Salma on what to wear to the beach and how to style it. The actress opted for a purple bikini for this outing by the sea and accessorized it with a hat, shades, and a purple overall. The way she carried herself to make it look even hotter when you see it again.

Paint me like a French girl has got a whole new meaning with this picture of Salma Hayek relaxing in a burgundy monokini. While she poses on the diving board, her reflective glares and hat only add more drama and appeal to the look. Do you agree, or do you agree?

To ring in her 53rd birthday, Salma shared an image that made us wonder if she found the fountain of youth. Rocking a sky blue bikini set with knots and ties, the actress showed how young she is with her fun expression. As much as I’m digging her attire, I love those cat eyes shades.

All set to go diving, Salma Hayek still looked hot in a red bikini top and scuba gear as her bottoms. We aren’t complaining even if we only got to see half her look; she still looks sexy and elegant at the same time.

What do you think is hotter – the coffee Salma plans on sipping or the actress in this ink-navy blue bikini set. With the amount of blues in the pic, we hope she drives away any blues you guys feel as you’ll welcome the weekend.

Which bikini look of Salma Hayek do you think is the hottest? Also, let us know if you think she is really 54 in the comments – with these pics, it’s hard to believe.

Must Read: Godzilla Vs Kong: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s When You Can Watch This Monstertainment On Amazon Prime Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube