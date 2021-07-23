Even At 54, Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Sexy Body Much Better Than Most Youngsters Do
Salma Hayek Is Setting The Temperature Soaring In Bikinis – Even In Her 50s (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Salma Hayek is all set to turn 55 in around 40 days, but her Instagram handle speaks another story. The actress, who is known for her roles in films like Desperado (1995), Frida (2002), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), and more, has an Insta handle that can be credited as a cause for global warming.

Putting stereotypes to rest that with age, women don’t flaunt their curves, Salma shows off her well-toned body in stunning, elegant and beautiful bikinis every time she heads to a beach or a resort to unwind.

Advertisement

Today, we bring you 10 bikini looks of Salma Hayek that hot only show how much sexier she’s got over the years but also that she can give many young actresses a run for their money. Scroll down and take a look at some hot, hot and hot images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out