Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck from a recent soirée were shared by a friend. The photo shows the couple all over each other and looking cozy. Does this make it their official Instagram debut? The photos are from Leah Remini’s birthday party. Lopez and Affleck are yet to make their romance social media official.

But Bennifer fans still relish this photo and count it as a partial Instagram debut of the couple. J.Lo’s best friend, Leah Remini shared a montage of throwback photos from “not that long ago”. The photos were of Remini’s big birthday party which celebrated her turning 51 on 15 June.

The photos included a cute black-and-white image of the birthday girl with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. J.Lo had her hand on Ben’s chest and had a fierce look on her face. While, Ben kept one arm around each of the women, but kept his hand on the Super Bowl performer, firmly as they all stared down at the camera.

The caption of the post shared by Leah Remini read, “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Leah added, “It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons.” The fan of the couple has enough proof of Jennifer Lopex and Ben Affleck being a real deal. The photo from the party tells us that couple is getting close to each other’s friends.

Jennifer and Ben have also spent time with each other’s children. A source told E! News that Jen’s twins, Max and Emma joined the stars for the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons. They called their festivities “low-key” as they “took a walk at sunset along the water.” Jen’s kids also hung out with Ben’s son Samuel while having lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

