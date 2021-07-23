Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is famous in the whole wide world. But do you know, who’s more or almost as equally popular as her? Rachel Green. Her Friends character has been a talking point ever since its existence. One thing that fans lauded was her capability to go braless anywhere and everywhere. But it did welcome a lot of trolls too. The actress once broke her silence and shut them all down. Read on for details.

Both men and women have always noticed how Rachel Green would go braless and her nipples would be visible from her clothes. Because of the same, many even considered Jennifer the ‘flag bearer’ of ‘Free The Nipple Movement.’

But what if we say Jennifer Aniston didn’t know that out of choice? The Friends actress once revealed to Vogue, “’Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them—it’s just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

Jennifer Aniston also blamed the tabloids for putting the human body ‘in a category.’ She added, “I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming.”

The actress who was last seen in Friends Reunion also motivated followers to do what they want. “If you’re going to walk out and have your nippl*s showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!” she continued.

Jennifer Aniston is sure a mood. Isn’t she?

