Kim Kardashian made a public show of support for her ex-husband Kanye West’s listening party of Donda with her four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in Atlanta. Donda will be the tenth album of the rapper and is named after his late mother.

As Kim attends the party, fans on Twitter take on the social media platform to express their thoughts by creating hilarious memes. Fans were eager to know whether Kanye had made any song on his ex-wife. It was reported earlier that there is one track on the album “Welcome To My Life” that makes references to his life in Calabasas.

During one particular track, Kanye West repeatedly and soberly sang that he was “losing” his family. He sang, “I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family.” This was interpreted as a nod to Kim Kardashian and his four children. However, the fans couldn’t get enough out of it, and memes poured in.

Audience looking at Kim Kardashian as #KanyeWest is on his knees saying “I’m losing all my family #DONDA pic.twitter.com/FHj5bEGm53 — West (@Zambwe8) July 23, 2021

Kim and her kids in the crowd hearing Kanye say “I’m losing my family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VDhQG7dc1x — jamon (@jamon) July 23, 2021

Kanye really invited Kim just to say “I’m losing my family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/sorUg8i0zD — Zach (@gzach_) July 23, 2021

A lot of fans are anticipating the release of the album. When the news of listening parties broke, one question that came to everyone’s mind was whether Kanye West will release the album this time or pull out at the last minute. Fans expressed their feelings by making comical memes and posting them on Twitter.

Another line from one of the tracks on Donda made fans lose their mind. Kanye reportedly sang “Single life ain’t so bad” and obviously, memes were created out of this too.

This how Kim Kardashian was in the stands after Kanye said “SINGLE LIFE AINT SO BAD” pic.twitter.com/FrpeDYkKnd — jeff  (@eagIesbetter) July 23, 2021

Memes on Kanye and Jay Z singing together poured in as the two famous rappers got back together for the album.

It only took Kanye West to divorce Kim Kardashian to get a Jay Z verse😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/rewEdEkXMp — Ray (@rayray808s) July 23, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED pic.twitter.com/nrjZrBjQOz — itswilkyway (@itswilkyway) July 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian wore an all-red ensemble and sunglasses at the listening party of Kanye West’s new album Donda. She kept her hair jet black and straight with a centre parting.

