Loki has literally set the base for everything that is waiting for us ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show not just gave us Marvel’s second-biggest villain but also a love trajectory between the God of Mischief and Sylvie. Now while it all looked visually stunning and plot-wise intriguing, wasn’t that the Trickster in a way making out with himself? Well, a lot feel so and are pointing out the incest theory. Kate Herron now chooses to react about it.

Loki introduced us to the TVA and also delved into the world of variants. The God Of Mischief has many, and Sylvie is just one of them. In this case, when Loki locked lips with her on a crucial turn in a story it was technically him making out with himself. Well, the man is completely capable of doing that, just look at how self-obsessed the trickster is. But a section of fans could not digest that and called it out. Kate Herron, the director of the successful Marvel-Disney show, has now reacted to it. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Loki director Kate Herron took the puzzling route of answering the said incest angle in the show. She said art must be up for some debate. Herron said, “I follow all the conversations on Twitter. I don’t always weigh in on them, because I made the show, so they don’t want me weighing in like, ‘Actually, guys…’. I think that’s the whole point of art, it should be up for debate and discussion.”

She added, “My interpretation of it is that they’re both Lokis, but they aren’t the same person. I don’t see them as being like brother and sister. They have completely different backgrounds, and I think that’s really important to her character. They sort of have the same role in terms of the universe and destiny, but they won’t make the same decisions.”

Dose this reply answer your doubts? Tell us your take on Loki and Sylvie kiss in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

