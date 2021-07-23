Advertisement

Michele Morrone is enjoying unprecedented fame in the mainstream media since 2020. All thanks to Netflix’s erotica 365 Days that garnered him unprecedented fame. He has been flooded with offers (including Bollywood) and has witnessed a huge boost in his fan following. The actor knows what his fans exactly want and is perfectly serving those treats. This time is no different!

As most know, Michele is currently busy shooting for 365 Days Part 2. Recently, he shared a picture with the new addition from the cast, Simone Susinna. The fact that both the actors were shirtless and sunbathing together rose to speculations that they’re gay. The actor had to issue a statement later rubbishing the reports.

Albeit, Michele Morrone has dropped his latest weapon and he’s too h*t to handle as always. The 365 Days’ Massimo Torricelli could be seen taking a selfie in an orangish-red shirt. One could witness the rage of Massimo in his eyes as he posed in front of the mirror.

Michele Morrone shared a picture that witnessed him in an unbuttoned shirt. It was sure to leave his fangirls drooling and that’s exactly what happened. “Getting ready on set.. Wait for me Massimo..! “365 part 2”,” he captioned his post.

Many took to the comment section and left praises and drool-worthy comments.

“Damm stop teasing me bae,” wrote a fan.

Another wrote, “Je t’aime, i love u, Ti amo..”

A user wrote, “May you stay in Poland forever”

Meanwhile, Michele Morrone recently opened up about getting offers from Bollywood. He told Times Of India, “Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be.”

