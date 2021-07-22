Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are two Hollywood stars that enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. Despite being in the industry for a long time, this dynamic duo starred alongside each other for the first time in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While they were best friends in the movie, wonder what kind of rapport they share off-camera?

Well, during the 2019 premiere of their film in the UK, the World War Z actor got candid about his relationship with The Wolf of Wall Street actor. When asked if they were BFFs, the Inglourious Basterds actor had an interesting response. Scroll down to not only read it but check out the video too.

During the UK premiere, a journalist asked Brad Pitt if his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio was his new BFF (best friends forever). In a video uploaded by a fan page to Instagram recently, we hear the Mr & Mrs Smith actor said, “Yeah whatever you want to call it.” Continuing further, Brad said, “He’s a good actor,” before adding as cheekily as possible, “And yes, we are lovers.”

While the actor started chuckling, the interview also has a little laugh. Check out Brad Pitt’s video saying these sweet words about Leonardo DiCaprio here:

Replying to the post, one user wrote, “Bffs to lovers? Thats escalated quick.” Another commented, “Coolest bff’s… yall cant deny it🤷🏽‍♀️” A third wrote, “The Golden Duo of the 2010s ✨💛” What do you think of the friendship let us know in the comments?

Talking about Brad Pitt, the Moneyball actor has been making the headlines for his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The most recent development in the case that Jolie has approached California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Judge John Ouderkirk removed from the custody battle case. In the event she loses, sources say she may take the case to the Supreme Court.

