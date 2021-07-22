Selena Gomez turns 29 today! The beauty has been through so much in her life. From facing heartbreaks to depression and other health issues, each roadblock has been a lesson for her. In fact, not just her, but even Selenators have learnt so much from it. But do you know? She herself let go of her ‘Most Followed’ Instagram celebrity tag. Read on for more details.

It was back in 2016 when Selena held the crown of being the most-followed Instagram celeb. Everyone including Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo were far, far behind. But it had all become too overwhelming for the actress.

Selena Gomez had opened up about it all in an interview with Vogue in 2017. She shared, “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out.”

Selena Gomez continued, “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

Many already know that Selena Gomez doesn’t have Instagram on her phone anymore. In fact, the beauty has stopped using social media platforms long ago. It is her assistant who has total control and takes care of whatever is needed to be posted on her profile.

There has been too much in the news about Selena all the time. Breakup with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd to her fallout with Demi Lovato, all of it has been too negative with trolls and negative comments flooding her official handles.

